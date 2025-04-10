Ex-cop who nabbed Kasab demands capital punishment for all conspirators in 26/11 attacks case

A former police officer, whose team had caught terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on Thursday said all the accused involved in the conspiracy of the 26/11 case should be tried by courts in India and given capital punishment.

Talking to PTI, retired officer Hemant Bavdhankar congratulated the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the successful extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key conspirators of the 26/11 attacks, to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Not only me, but all the Indians have a feeling that the accused involved in the 26/11 terror attacks should get capital punishment after a trial in India," he said.

"If we are able to punish all the accused persons who were involved in the Mumbai terror attacks conspiracy, our martyrs and innocent citizens who were killed or injured in the attack, will get justice. This is what I feel," Bavdhankar said.

Soon after the terrorists launched attacks at different places in the metropolis on November 26, 2008, Bavdhankar, who was then a police inspector, was posted at Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai along with his team as part of the nakabandi (road blockade) operation.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who was part of the team, played a crucial role in nabbing alive terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who along with Abu Ismail, had hijacked a car. Armed with only a baton, Omble confronted the terrorists sitting in the car and attained martyrdom in the process.

Bavdhankar and other members of the team later apprehended Kasab alive, whereas Abu Ismail was killed by the bullet fired by the officer.

Kasab was the lone terrorist from the Pakistani group who was captured alive.

Kasab and Ismail were among the 10-member heavily armed Pakistani terrorists who went on a rampage, carrying out a coordinated attack on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre, after they sneaked into India's financial capital using the sea route in the Arabian Sea.

As many as 166 persons, including US citizens, were killed in the nearly 60-hour terror assault.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.