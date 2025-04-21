MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ex-bureaucrats call out Congress's green 'duplicity' over Telangana forest clearance move

Constitutional Conduct Group has generally been critical of actions of BJP and its governments under Narendra Modi dispensation

Our Special Correspondent Published 21.04.25, 05:06 AM
Excavators clear the deforestation debris in Hyderabad’s Kancha Gachibowli on April 4 after the Supreme Court halted the felling of trees

Retired civil servants from the Constitutional Conduct Group have questioned the Congress’s alleged double standard on the environment following the Telangana government’s now-stalled attempt to clear a forest near the University of Hyderabad.

The CCG has generally been critical of the actions of the BJP and its governments under the Narendra Modi dispensation.

The signatories to the statement include former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung; former DGPs F.T.R. Colaso, Julio Ribeiro, Avinash Mohananey and A.K. Samanta; former RAW chief A.S. Dulat; and other retired bureaucrats from the IAS, IPS, IFS, Indian Forest Service, RAS, IDAS and IRAS.

"The Congress party in its manifesto for the 2024 elections reaffirmed its profound commitment to rapid, inclusive and sustainable development, and to protect its ecosystems, local communities, flora and fauna…," the statement said.

"It was therefore with dismay that we learnt of the recent disturbing incidents at the Hyderabad Central University, viz. the clearing of over 100 acres of forested land in Kancha Gachibowli, using bulldozers, with the objective of using this land for IT buildings and activities.

"Moreover, when students of Hyderabad University protested against the clearance of the forested land, the felling of the trees, and the use of bulldozers, the state government, instead of holding a dialogue with them to resolve the matter, sought to quell the protest by force, even resorting to arrests and lathi charges."

The statement added: "The government should listen to at least the experts, if not to the citizens and students. Development at such a huge cost to the natural environment, when alternatives for the IT park are available, is nothing less than ecocide.

"While we appreciate the fact that the Telangana government has now withdrawn from confrontation in this matter and is trying to find an acceptable solution, we are alarmed to learn that 10,000 crore has been taken from private parties against that land."

After Telangana High Court ordered a stay on the tree felling, the Supreme Court stayed the project. The state government then announced an eco park project at the site.

"It is equally worrisome that instead of promising that this area would be allowed to regenerate as a forest and become a green lung for the city and a haven for its wildlife and biodiversity, there are media reports that indicate that (the) government wants to convert the whole land, including the land of the university, into an eco-park. An eco-park is not a forest; it is a human-centric 'developmental' activity, and not in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment (of April 16)," the CCG statement said.

"The Congress party has been advocating the concepts of accountability, stakeholder consultation and good governance in other parts of the country. The opportunity available in the State of Telangana to show a difference is unfortunately getting lost because of actions such as those at Kancha Gachibowli."

