Everest crowns record 274 climbers, three Indians among those at the peak

Three Indians were among 274 climbers who successfully summited Mount Everest from Nepal's side, setting a new record for the highest number of ascents ever recorded in a day.

All 274 climbers reached the 8,848.86-metre peak on Wednesday.

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The Everest straddles the border between Nepal and the Tibet region of China and can be climbed from both sides.

Expedition operators say there were no climbers on the Tibetan side this year as Chinese authorities had not issued any permits.

These climbers, including 150 Nepali sherpas, reached the summit in a single day, informed Rishi Ram Bhandari, general secretary of the Expedition Operators Association in Nepal.

“This is the highest number of climbers in a single day so far,” Bhandari told Reuters, adding the number could rise as some climbers who had reached the summit might not have informed the base camp about their feat yet.

The three Indian mountaineers who were part of the team that made a World Record are Tulasi Reddi Palpunoori, Sandeep Are, and Ajay Pal Singh Dhaliwal.

This is the new record set by the Everest summitters this spring, he said, adding that 502 climbers had acquired permission to climb the Everest in spring 2026.

Earlier, in May 2019, 223 climbers had reached the summit in a single day from the Nepali side.

On Thursday, India's Lakshmikanta Mandal also reached the world's highest peak.

Mandal scaled Everest along with eight others, including six Nepali sherpas, according to Pioneer Adventure Pvt. Ltd., the organiser of the expedition.

The other new records set this spring are by Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa, who broke his own record by climbing the summit for the 32nd time.

Similarly, Lhakpa Sherpa, from Nepal, became the first woman to climb Mt. Everest for a record 11 times this season.

Department of Tourism official Himal Gautam said he had received preliminary information that more than 250 people climbed the peak on Wednesday.

“We wait for climbers to return, give us photographs and other evidence to prove their ascents and provide them with climbing certificates,” Gautam told Reuters. “Only then we will be able to confirm the numbers.”

Nepal has issued 494 permits to climb Everest this year, each costing $15,000.

Mountaineering experts often criticise Nepal for allowing large numbers of climbers on the mountain which sometimes leads to risky traffic jams or long queues in the so-called "death zone" area below the summit, where the level of natural oxygen is dangerously below what is required for human survival.

Nepal has acknowledged risks from congestion and inexperienced climbers by introducing tighter controls and higher fees.

Three Indian climbers scale Mount Everest

Three climbers from Pune-based mountaineering club Giripremi scaled Mount Everest on Wednesday, hoisting the Indian Tricolour at 8,848.86 metres, expedition leader Umesh Zirpe said.

Vivek Shivade, Mihir Jadhav and Akhil Katkar reached the summit of the world's highest peak at dawn on May 21, along with their high-altitude guides Urgen Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa and Lakppa Tenji Sherpa, he said.

The Giripremi's Everest Expedition 2026 team spent nearly 50 days in the Himalayas amid extreme conditions and a narrow summit window before making the final ascent, Zirpe said in a statement.

"This moment belongs to every climber, Sherpa, family member, supporter, well-wisher and sponsor who stood by us. Their blessings gave us strength in the toughest moments," he said.

Giripremi has been organising high-altitude expeditions for several years.