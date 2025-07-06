'Eternal Light': Dalai Lama's new biography to release in September

Marking his 90th birthday, publishing house Westland Books on Sunday announced a new biography of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Written by senior journalist and author Arvind Yadav, "Eternal Light: The Life and Times of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama", scheduled to be released in September, chronicles the pivotal moments of the Dalai Lama's remarkable life -- from his childhood in Amdo and recognition as the 14th Dalai Lama, to the Chinese occupation of Tibet, his exile, and his emergence as a global spiritual icon.

"I am grateful for Arvind Yadav’s efforts in making this biography available. This book will allow more readers to gain insight into Tibetan history. It also sheds light on the ongoing challenges our people face, and more importantly, it carries the message I have always sought to spread – one of love, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness, kindness, and the oneness of humanity.

"It is my hope that 'Eternal Light' will serve as an inspiration to all who seek to cultivate a more compassionate and peaceful world," said the Dalai Lama in a statement.

Born on July 6, 1935, into a farming family in present-day Qinghai province, the Dalai Lama fled to India in 1959 along with many Tibetans following the Chinese military takeover of Tibet under Communist leader Mao Zedong. He later settled in Dharamshala, which he has since called his "adopted" home.

Over the decades, he has become one of the world’s most respected spiritual figures, earning a global following that transcends religious boundaries. In recognition of his steadfast dedication to peace, compassion, and nonviolence, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

According to the publisher, "Eternal Light" also captures the Tibetan people's persistent efforts to safeguard their culture, history, and religion while in exile under the Dalai Lama's leadership.

"This biography marks a turning point... Yadav’s biography is the result of years of research. He sets the record straight on the variances in the perception of the history of Tibet and by extension the Dalai Lama’s journey as a global ambassador of peace," said Minakshi Thakur, publisher and editor at Westland Books.

