Enforcement Directorate arrests executive of Anil Ambani's Reliance Group on money laundering charges

Ashok Pal, the Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, was held on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Published 11.10.25, 09:19 AM
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested an executive of businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Group under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Saturday.

Ashok Pal, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Reliance Power, was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday, they said.

The ED is investigating the Anil Ambani group of companies in connection with multi-crore bank "fraud" cases.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

