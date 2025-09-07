Emblem at shrine row intensifies in J&K: BJP seeks terror trial for vandalism

The national emblem row in Hazratbal triggered a rare showdown between politicians in the Valley, joined by clergy, and the BJP on Saturday, with senior leaders, including chief minister Omar Abdullah, condemning the installation of the emblem at a religious place and seeking ouster and action against waqf chief Darakshan Andrabi.

A mob of devotees on Friday vandalised the national emblem engraved on the inauguration plaque inside the shrine, equating it with the installation of an idol.

Andrabi, a BJP leader, condemned the incident as a terrorist attack and asked police to book the offenders under the Public Safety Act. While arrests are likely and some people have already been summoned by the police for questioning, the LG administration is treading cautiously in the wake of Eid-e-Milad celebrations in Kashmir on Saturday. Tens of thousands thronged Hazratbal and other places in the Valley on Saturday to pay obeisance.

BJP's Sunil Sharma, leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, on Saturday rallied in support of Andrabi, calling the national emblem a symbol of "India's unity, integrity and sovereignty".

Sharma said the way the National Conference justified the issue confirms the belief "that it is a semi-separatist group that has formed itself into a political party supporting anti-national elements and terrorists".

But Valley parties, joined by clergy, mounted a counter-offensive, questioning the presence of the emblem in Hazrtabal.

The ruling NC uploaded photographs of the inauguration of infrastructure at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine by lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha, where no emblem could be seen, asking why it was installed at a Muslim religious place.

Omar said a government emblem is used at government places only and not at religious places such as mosques, gurdwaras or temples. He said one expected an apology from Andrabi, and issuing threats won't help.

"I have until now never seen the use of the emblem in any religious function or religious institution. What was (even) the need of installing a plaque?" he said.

The chief minister said the existing shrine was built by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, but he never installed any plaque.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti equated the installation of the Ashoka emblem at Hazratbal with the installation of an idol.

"There is nothing bigger than the Prophet for us Muslims. Our world is because of him. Will this kind of shirk (idol worship) be there and do blasphemy, which has hurt the sentiments of Muslims," she said.

Mehbooba said there was no assault on the emblem but an expression against idol worship. "You are calling them terrorists and seeking PSA against them. There should be action against her under Section 296A because this is blasphemy for us."

The ruling NC asked the police not to file an FIR.

"The Prime Minister and lieutenant governor don't use the state emblem for religious functions, why should Andrabi? Misusing the national emblem at a shrine violates the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005. It insults India's secular fabric. JKNC demands her immediate dismissal and registration of a criminal case for violating the State Emblem of India Act," the party said in a statement.

Top clergy body Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema called for the immediate removal of the "Ashoka Chakra Plaque".

"Hazratbal is not merely a structure; it is the spiritual heart of the Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir, bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion. Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it," the body headed by chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a statement.