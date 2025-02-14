MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 February 2025

Elvish Yadav summoned by NCW for 'derogatory and racist' remarks against Chum Darang

On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women strongly condemned the 'derogatory and racist' remarks made by Yadav against ex-Bigg Boss contestant Darang

PTI Published 14.02.25, 03:23 PM
Elvish Yadav and Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav and Chum Darang Instagram

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making racist remarks against Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, officials said.

Yadav has been asked to appear before the NCW on Monday.

On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned the "derogatory and racist" remarks made by Yadav against Darang.

In a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson, Kenjum Pakam, the APSCW chairperson, said the remarks were not only an insult to Darang but also to women across northeast India.

Yadav, in a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, had made fun of Darang and allegedly made racist comments against her.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Elvish Yadav Chum Darang National Commission For Women (NCW)
