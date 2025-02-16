MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunday, 16 February 2025

Elon Musk's Starlink no threat, feels BSNL chairman

Though it’s yet to be launched to India, Musk’s company SpaceX has launched its Starlink satellite internet service in Bhutan

Subhashish Mohanty Published 16.02.25, 06:21 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Chairman and managing director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), A. Robert J. Ravi, on Saturday said that the entry of satellite internet service, Starlink, owned by Elon Musk would not be a threat to BSNL's cable TV network and other schemes.

Though it’s yet to be launched to India, Musk’s company SpaceX has launched its Starlink satellite internet service in Bhutan. BSNL CMD Ravi was in Odisha to inaugurate the IFTV (Intranet Fiber TV) services in Odisha.

Commenting on misgivings about the satellite-based communication service sounding the death knell of fiber-based communication, Ravi said: “I won’t specifically comment on a particular company. We should embrace new technology. Every segment has its own space and customer. The satellite-based network and fibre-based network have their advantages. We are not scared of anything. It won't pose any threat.”

Starlink and SpaceX owner Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US.

Ravi, in the presence of the chief general manager, BSNL Odisha circle, Rudra Naryan Palai, said: “To provide a seamless service to the customers, we have formed a crack team that is looking into issues like drop calls on every circle. All these issues will be resolved soon.”

Palai said: “The IFTV services will be available for the FTTH customers of BSNL Odisha in collaboration with Skypo. This service will be offered free of cost to FTTH customers of BSNL Odisha circle to view around 550 live TV channels and make digital entertainment more accessible, especially in the rural areas for the BSNL customers."

