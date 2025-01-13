EIILM Kolkata partners with Borough of Manhattan Community College for global educational opportunities

In a move set to expand international educational opportunities, the Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management, Kolkata (EIILM Kolkata), has partnered with the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), USA, under The City University of New York (CUNY).

The collaboration, formalised by the signing of a Statement of Shared Interest in Mumbai, marks a significant step for both institutions and their students.

ADVERTISEMENT

EIILM Kolkata, known for its focus on academic excellence and leadership development, will now offer its students the chance to enroll in BMCC courses. The partnership also creates opportunities for BMCC students to experience India through exchange programs and joint academic projects.

(L-R): In Nov’24 after official signing of the Statement of Shared Interest, Dr. Sanjay Ramdath, Vice President of Enrollment Management, Enrollment Management Services, BMCC, under CUNY, Dr. Anthony Munroe, President of BMCC, Prof. (Dr.) R.P. Banerjee, Chairman and Director, EIILM – Kolkata, Mr. S. K. Dutt, Principal Advisor and Mentor, EIILM-Kolkata in Nov'24 (The Telegraph Online)

“This partnership is the dawn of a new illumination—‘Usha Dipyam’—that promises mutual benefit to both institutions,” said professor (Dr) R.P. Banerjee, chairman and director of EIILM-Kolkata. “The partnership between EIILM – Kolkata and BMCC is a genuine heart-felt endeavor born out of a common vision for academic and professional growth. It becomes a collaborative innovation and standing with immense mutual benefit to both institutions. Together, the course aims to create a platform for knowledge exchange and nurture future leaders while strengthening the academic and professional landscape of India,” Banerjee said.

Dr. Sanjay Ramdath, vice president of Enrollment Management at BMCC, shared his enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership between Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), USA and EIILM - Kolkata, India. This collaboration will allow EIILM-Kolkata students to enroll in BMCC courses and gain insights from our esteemed faculty in business management. BMCC students will also benefit from this partnership through enriched cultural exchanges, collaborative projects, and expanded global perspectives, enhancing their academic and professional development.”

Dr. Anthony Munroe, president of BMCC, called the partnership a step toward fostering cross-cultural understanding and professional growth. “This agreement represents an exciting opportunity for our students to engage with a vibrant academic community in India. By collaborating with EIILM-Kolkata, we are not only enhancing our students' educational experiences but also fostering cross-cultural understanding and professional growth.”

This alliance aligns with a trend of US institutions seeking partnerships in India. Data from the Ministry of External Affairs shows that around 1.3 million Indian students studied abroad in 2022, reflecting growing demand for international exposure and quality education.

For EIILM-Kolkata students, this partnership offers access to BMCC’s faculty and courses, as well as opportunities to participate in global exchange programs. BMCC students, in turn, gain insights into India’s academic ecosystem and economic landscape.

By creating a platform for academic and cultural exchange, EIILM-Kolkata and BMCC are building the leaders of tomorrow. This partnership is set to inspire similar collaborations, strengthening ties between educational institutions across borders.

As India and the US deepen educational connections, such partnerships demonstrate the potential of shared vision and opportunity.