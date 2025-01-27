Education level of 46% candidates in Delhi polls between classes 5, 12: ADR analysis

The education level of 46 per cent of the 699 candidates contesting the assembly election in Delhi is between Class 5 and Class 12, according to an analysis by poll rights body ADR.

Another 46 per cent candidates attained higher education, with qualifications ranging from undergraduate degrees to doctorates.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report on the academic qualifications of the candidates contesting the February 5 election.

The analysis provided insight into the academic diversity of the 699 candidates, showcasing a range of educational backgrounds represented in the electoral contest.

According to the ADR analysis, 46 per cent or 324 candidates declared their academic qualification to be between Class 5 and Class 12, reflecting basic schooling.

Of the 322 candidates who attained higher education, 126 are graduates, 84 graduate professionals, and 104 postgraduates. Eight candidates hold doctorate degrees.

In addition, 18 candidates hold diplomas, adding a layer of technical or vocational expertise.

On the other end of the spectrum, six candidates have declared themselves as literate without formal schooling and 29 identified as illiterate, emphasising the inclusivity of the poll process.

Compared to the 2020 election, the number of candidates analysed has risen from 672 to 699.

A closer examination reveals several trends.

While the number of graduate professionals has risen from 62 to 84 and postgraduate candidates from 90 to 104, those holding doctorates declined from 11 to eight.

The number of illiterate candidates has seen a sharp rise from 16 to 29, pointing to a broader participation of individuals, regardless of formal education.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.