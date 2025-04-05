MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 April 2025

ED raids in Delhi, Bengal and Jharkhand to probe Centre’s health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, fraud

Move followed allegations that payments were made without any medical treatment or any patient being admitted to hospitals empanelled under the health insurance scheme

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 05.04.25, 05:15 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in Delhi,
Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme,
Ayushman Bharat.

“The alleged fraud involved claiming payment for the Ayushman Bharat scheme without actually providing services. Several hospitals, insurance companies and pharmaceutical firms are under the scanner,” said an ED official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids, the official said, were conducted following allegations that payments were made without any medical treatment or any patient being admitted to hospitals empanelled under the health insurance scheme.

The ED raids on Friday targeted key suspects involved in the alleged fraud. These include consultants, former executives of associated firms, officials and consultants linked to the Jharkhand State Arogya Society (JSAS), as well as employees and offices of third-party administrators such as MD India, Safeway, and Medi Assist.

Sources said searches were also conducted on premises linked to Om Prakash Singh, private secretary of a former Jharkhand health minister.

RELATED TOPICS

Ayushman Bharat Centre Fraud Enforcement Directorate (ED) Health Insurance
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Ghibli madness, ChatGPT users go overboard with deepfake Aadhaar cards

Social media platforms are now flooded with images of fake Aadhaar cards, generated using the AI platform, featuring real people’s names and numbers
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

To investors coming into US, my policies will never change. This is a great time to get rich

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT