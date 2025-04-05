ED raids in Delhi, Bengal and Jharkhand to probe Centre’s health scheme, Ayushman Bharat, fraud

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches in Delhi,

Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme,

Ayushman Bharat.

“The alleged fraud involved claiming payment for the Ayushman Bharat scheme without actually providing services. Several hospitals, insurance companies and pharmaceutical firms are under the scanner,” said an ED official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids, the official said, were conducted following allegations that payments were made without any medical treatment or any patient being admitted to hospitals empanelled under the health insurance scheme.

The ED raids on Friday targeted key suspects involved in the alleged fraud. These include consultants, former executives of associated firms, officials and consultants linked to the Jharkhand State Arogya Society (JSAS), as well as employees and offices of third-party administrators such as MD India, Safeway, and Medi Assist.

Sources said searches were also conducted on premises linked to Om Prakash Singh, private secretary of a former Jharkhand health minister.