ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald.

The chargesheet, filed on April 9, was taken up for scrutiny on Monday by special judge Vishal Gogne, who posted the matter for further proceedings on April 25.

Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey have also been named as accused in the prosecution complaint filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"The present prosecution complaint shall next be taken up for consideration on the aspect of cognisance before this court on April 25, 2025, when the special counsel for the ED and IO shall also ensure the production of the case diaries for perusal by the court," the judge said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the ED’s action as a “state-sponsored crime masquerading as rule of law” and asserted that the party and its leadership “will not be silenced”.

The chargesheet comes days after the ED issued notices to take possession of immovable assets worth ₹661 crore, attached last year in the case.

These include the Herald House in Delhi’s ITO, premises in Mumbai’s Bandra, and a building on Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow.

The ED alleges that Young Indian Pvt Ltd and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) — the latter of which publishes the National Herald — were used to generate further proceeds of crime in the form of bogus donations worth Rs 18 crore, fake advance rent of Rs 38 crore, and inflated advertisement payments amounting to Rs 29 crore.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi each hold 38 per cent stake in Young Indian, which owns AJL.

The assets were attached in November 2023 and the current possession move is being carried out under Section 8 and Rule 5(1) of the PMLA.

The Congress has consistently denied the allegations, terming the investigation "politically motivated".

(With inputs from PTI)