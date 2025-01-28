MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
EC notice to Arvind Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claims, seeks ‘proof’ by 8 pm tomorrow

Both the BJP and Congress had complained to the poll panel against Kejriwal for levelling allegations of poisoning of Yamuna river

PTI Published 28.01.25, 09:15 PM
Arvind Kejriwal.

The Election Commission on Tuesday sought factual evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river, as it reminded him of legal provisions that can lead to up to three years' imprisonment for "mischievous" statements against national integration and public harmony.

In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for "poisoning" the Yamuna which could have kill people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief.

EC also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had actually detected and prevented it on time.

Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that rising ammonia levels in the water supplied to Delhi by Haryana could seriously affect water supply to the national capital.

The EC is also awaiting a factual report from the Haryana government on the issue.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

