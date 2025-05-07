Don't panic: Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah assures civilians as Pakistan retaliates

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah urged calm and assured that evacuation measures, including vehicles and ambulances, were in place for civilians as Pakistan retaliated with artillery and mortar fire along the Line of Control, hours after Indian fighter jets struck across the border early Wednesday.

Pakistan’s shelling has killed seven people, including a woman and two children. Thirty-eight others were injured as dozens of villages came under heavy fire.

The chief minister has called for calm as the situation turned volatile. “Right now, there is no need to panic. There is no shortage of essential commodities, no shortage of supplies in blood banks or hospitals, and highways are open for traffic. There is no need for people to fear. They don't have to run away from here. Schools in Jammu and Srinagar are open, though the airport in Srinagar is shut,” he said.

To review preparedness along the border and LoC areas, Omar chaired a high-level meeting and directed officials to prioritise civilian safety and ensure swift response to emergencies.

“I held a video conference with district collectors of the places near the border and LoC. I have taken stock of the situation. I have received news of some losses from some places, but we are currently collecting the reports. I have released funds to district collectors to deal with any kind of contingency. If we have to evacuate civilians, vehicles and ambulances have been arranged for it,” Abdullah said.

India launched Operation Sindoor—an airstrike targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down in the Baisaran meadow.

“This was the right method to reply, only terror sites in Pakistan were hit, not military areas or civilians. But, Pakistan has bombed some of the areas, our civilians were targeted in it. They started it, not us, we were living peacefully, we did not start this. None of us want war, we want the situation to improve again, but first Pakistan needs to lower their guns,” Omar said.

The government’s focus remains on maintaining order while anticipating the possibility of escalation. For now, public transport continues to run, schools remain open, and administration is working to keep residents informed and reassured.