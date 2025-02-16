MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 February 2025

Trump's immigration crackdown continues, third US plane with 112 Indian deportees lands in Amritsar

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources

PTI Published 16.02.25, 11:04 PM

File Photo

A US military aircraft carrying 112 Indians landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees as part of a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration against illegal immigrants.

The plane landed at the airport at 10:03 pm, said sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 112 deportees, 44 are from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, said sources.

Families of some of the deportees have reached the airport.

The deportees will be allowed to head to their homes after completion of all formalities including immigration, verification and background checks.

Arrangements have been made for the transportation of deportees to their destination.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Illegal Immigrants Donald Trump Amritsar Immigration Modi Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to board train, Mahakumbh devotees vandalise two coaches of special train in UP

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

A stampede at heart of Delhi—this is incompetence at its peak. The govt can't escape responsibility

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT