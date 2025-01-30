MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Domestic discord: CRPF constable kills wife, then himself in Bhopal family tragedy

The constable hailed from Bhind district in MP and lived with his wife and their two children - a two-year-old girl and boy aged six years

PTI Published 30.01.25, 05:10 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File photo

A CRPF constable allegedly shot his wife dead before killing himself at their house in Bhopal in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Ravikant Verma (35), who was stationed at the Central Reserve Police Force Bangrasia Camp near here, killed his wife Renu (32) around 1.30 am, and then called the CRPF control room, local police and his landlord before shooting shooting himself dead with the same service rifle, station house officer of Misrod police station, M R Bhadouria, told PTI.

After receiving the distress call, a police team rushed to the spot in Capital Green Colony, and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

Initial investigation indicated that the shooting was a fallout of the family discord, Bhadouria said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Ravikant hailed from Bhind district in MP and lived with his wife and their two children - a two-year-old girl and boy aged six years - near the CRPF's camp in Bangrasia Misrod here, the police official said.

"Ravikant was on Quarter Guard duty on Wednesday night and returned home around 10 pm with a rifle. Three hours later, the constable shot dead his wife while their children were asleep in the other room," he said, adding that investigation into the incident was underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

