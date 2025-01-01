MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Does RSS support BJP's 'wrongdoings'? Arvind Kejriwal asks Mohan Bhagwat

Kejriwal raised several questions in his letter to the RSS chief which comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls

PTI Published 01.01.25, 11:08 AM
The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February.

Mohan Bhagwat, (inset) Arvind Kejriwal PTI

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged deletion of votes and money distribution by the BJP in Delhi.

Kejriwal raised several questions in his letter to the RSS chief which comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

The former Delhi chief minister asked Bhagwat if the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) endorsed the "wrongdoings" committed by the BJP.

Also Read

He asked if the RSS supported money being openly distributed by the BJP leaders to buy votes and "large-scale" deletion of Purvanchali and Dalit votes by the saffron party.

The BJP has accused the AAP and Kejriwal of helping illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshis staying in Delhi with documents and money to use them as vote bank in the elections.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

