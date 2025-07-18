DMK urges EC to accept Aadhaar, ration card as valid documents for voter list enumeration

INDIA bloc partner DMK on Thursday asked the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar and ration cards as documentary proof for voter enumeration, a day after NDA ally TDP made a similar demand.

A five-member delegation led by DMK MP and secretary of its legal wing, N.R. Elango, had a customary meeting with the poll panel on Thursday.

During the meeting, they submitted a letter from DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, which spelt out in capitals their demand for the use of the two documents.

The memorandum said: "As suggested by the Supreme Court of India in the Bihar special intensive revision case, we also request the ECI to accept Aadhaar card and the family card issued by the state as sufficient documents to prove the place of residence and the date of birth.

"Almost all the eligible voters are in possession of these two documents or at least any one of them. Any revision in the electoral roll will be more meaningful if these documents are added as relevant documents."

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to conduct the Assembly polls next year.

Bihar is undergoing a special intensive revision or preparation of the electoral rolls afresh with a document-based verification of citizenship. This is a departure from previous intensive revisions as it puts the onus on the electorate to prove their eligibility to vote and their citizenship. Aadhaar and ration cards are not in the list of acceptable documents.

DMK MP T.M. Selvaganapathi told The Telegraph: "When we raised the issue about the SIR with the EC, they said that it would happen all over India, including Tamil Nadu as well…. When we asked them to consider what the SC advised, they said they can't comment on it as it is subjudice."