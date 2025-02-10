Discontent grows in INDIA bloc as Mamata, AAP express solo ambitions; Sena (UBT), Omar want introspection

The crack within the Opposition’s INDIA bloc seems to have widened Monday, with key constituents of the bloc, such as the Trinamul, Shiv Sena (UBT) questioning the coalition's relevance amid internal discord.

The setback in the recent Assembly elections in Delhi and Maharashtra has further exposed the alliance’s weaknesses, as members failed to contest as an ally, leading to a stronger showing for the BJP.

From chief ministers to parliamentarians of the bloc, everyone expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the bloc has functioned since the Lok Sabha polls last year.

The discord kicked off as soon as the Delhi results came in with Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s post on X: “Aur lado aapas mein!!! [Keep fighting against each other].”

He also shared a meme featuring a sage saying, “Ji bharke lado, samapt kardo ek dusre ko [Fight with all your heart, end one another].”

When asked Monday whether there was unity within the alliance, Abdullah responded: “Let there be a meeting, after which I will answer this.”

Mamata’s solo ambitions: “We will win on our own”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has made her stance clear—TMC doesn’t need the Congress or any other ally to win in Bengal. Addressing her party lawmakers ahead of the Assembly budget session, she dismissed any possibility of a joint effort.

“We will come to power with a two-thirds majority on our own. Congress does not have anything here. We will win on our own.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) to INDIA bloc: “Why even form alliances?”

The frustration within the INDIA bloc is not limited to Bengal. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed its disappointment with the lack of unity. The party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, blamed internal rivalries for the BJP’s recent electoral success in its latest editorial Monday.

“The disunity and discord among opposition parties in Delhi and Maharashtra directly aided the BJP in its victory. In Delhi, both the AAP and the Congress fought to destroy each other, making the victory easier for the BJP. If this continues, why even form alliances? Just fight to your heart’s content… Just keep fighting among yourself.”

The editorial further accused the INDIA bloc of existing only inside Parliament, failing to make an impact on the ground. If the opposition is serious about challenging the BJP, it warned, internal conflicts must be put aside.

Delhi fallout: AAP vs Congress

The Delhi Assembly elections saw the BJP secure 48 seats. AAP managed 22, while Congress failed to win any. The blame game between the AAP-Cong began soon after, with leaders from both sides questioning each other’s commitment.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore insisted that the INDIA bloc was formed for the 2024 general elections and that state-specific alliances were the preferred strategy for assembly polls.

“INDIA alliance was created for general elections 2024. In different states, different strategies were evolved (in those polls also). Aam Aadmi Party and Congress had an alliance in Delhi but not in Punjab. We had an alliance in Gujarat but not in other places. They were supporting us in Goa,” Tagore said.

Echoing Congress, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang downplayed the impact of the alliance in state elections.

“INDIA bloc exists with the perspective of Lok Sabha elections. AAP is able enough to contest and win on its own. The party is doing great work under the national leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann in Punjab,” Kang said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi calls for urgent action

As the opposition parties continue to trade barbs, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has called for introspection.

“I think the INDIA bloc needs to put its act together, its head together, and realise that our personal political ambitions are overriding the interests of India.”

BJP sees an opportunity amid chaos

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that even if AAP and Congress had worked together, the BJP would have secured an even bigger victory.

“Had they (AAP and Congress) fought together, we (BJP) would have won with even more majority… Congress worked to cut the vote of BJP and could not cut any of AAP’s votes… Entire Delhi gave more importance to PM Modi’s guarantee than Arvind Kejriwal’s promises,” Jaiswal said.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan went a step further on Monday, suggesting that the Opposition coalition was already collapsing.

“INDIA bloc, riddled by the contradictions of its constituents, is disintegrating fast, if not disintegrated already. INDIA bloc partners are facing defeat in different parts of the country as they do not have any common agenda. The reactionary coalition has all but ceased to exist,” Pradhan said.

Uncertain future for the INDIA bloc

The INDIA bloc was envisioned as a united opposition front against the BJP, but with Mamata Banerjee asserting her independence, AAP and Congress at loggerheads, and allies like Shiv Sena (UBT) voicing dissatisfaction, the coalition faces an uncertain future.