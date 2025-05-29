Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify, hit Bengal-Bangladesh coast: IMD

A depression has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a deep depression, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is likely to move northward and cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh by the afternoon of May 29.

The IMD stated that the depression developed from a well-marked low-pressure area that formed off the Odisha coast on May 28. As of 5:30am today, the weather system was centered over the northwest Bay of Bengal, close to the West Bengal coast and adjoining Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) later today. The intensification of the system could bring widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in West Bengal.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the districts of Kolkata, Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Murshidabad districts.

Warnings for East and Northeast India

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated heavy showers" are likely at locations over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Besides Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Sikkim are slated to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.