Dense fog hits operations at Delhi airport; over 100 flights delayed on Friday morning

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations.

IndiGo, in a post on X at 5.04 am, asked passengers to stay updated on flight status before heading to the airport.

"Due to dense fog, there has been impact on flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi airport," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 5.52 am.

CAT III compliance allows flight operations at low visibility conditions.

As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar.com, over 100 flights were delayed at the airport.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) asked passengers to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information and also regretted any inconvenience caused to the passengers.

"We strongly recommend planning extra time for your journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic," IndiGo said.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

According to the India Meteorological Department, "Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4.30 IST with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph." At Safdarjung, visibility remains limited to a minimum of 50 meters in dense fog since 5.30 IST with calm winds, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below normal, while the air quality was recorded in the severe category.

According to the CPCB air quality bulletin, the AQI at 9 am was recorded in the "severe" category with a reading of 408.

The weatherman has forecast very dense fog for the day , with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".