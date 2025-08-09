Delhi restaurant bars couple in ethnic wear, offers Rakhi discounts as apology amid backlash

A Delhi-based restobar has come under the scanner after allegedly refusing entry to a couple as the woman was dressed in traditional Indian attire, sparking widespread outrage.

The incident took place on August 3 at Tubata Bar and Restaurant in Pitampura, an upscale residential area. After a video shared by the couple spread like wildfire on social media on Friday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta took strong note of the incident and ordered an investigation.

In the video, the woman is dressed in a churidaar-kurta while the man is seen wearing a tee and trousers. The couple alleged they were stopped at the entrance because of the ethnic attire, while others in western outfits were allowed inside.

“They said we would not be allowed inside because of my wife’s ethnic dress. They showed disrespect to our Indian culture and also to a woman,” the husband alleged in the video.

“Are these clothes bad? But they stopped us. The restaurant denied entry to us and allowed people who were wearing shorts and short clothes. The manager misbehaved and insulted Indian culture. This restaurant should be closed as it is against our culture.”

Another man who was filming the video is heard saying: “Is wearing Indian clothes against our culture? Are their clothes inappropriate? This restaurant only wants people who show their legs. If our Hon’ble President or Delhi chief minister, who are women themselves, visit here wearing a sari, will they still stop them from entering?”

Delhi tourism and culture minister Kapil Mishra posted on X: “A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Pitampura has come to light. CM Rekha Gupta has taken strong note. Officers have been told to investigate and take urgent action.”

Calling the incident unacceptable, he said Delhi would not tolerate such behaviour.

The restaurant has issued an apology, saying there would be no dress restrictions in future and offering Rakshabandhan discounts to women wearing traditional attire.

“The operators of this Pitampura restaurant have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions based on attire and will welcome citizens coming in Indian attire,” Mishra said.

The video drew strong reactions on social media. One user said: “This is pure discrimination against Indian culture.” Another called it “a colonial mindset still lingering in our hospitality sector.”

Another user, however, wrote: “We need to stop making an issue out of everything and grow up. That’s a private restaurant, and they have every right to decide who enters and what they’re wearing. It’s not public property.”

A similar incident was reported in Delhi in 2021 when a woman alleged that she was not allowed to enter a restaurant as she was wearing a sari.

She claimed the restaurant told her that saris did not fall under the “smart casual” attire category. The restaurant had countered the accusations, saying the incident was “misrepresented”.