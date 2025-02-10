Delhi polls: Nota beats win margins in two closely fought seats of Sangam Vihar and Trilokpuri

The “none of the above” (Nota) option received more votes than the winning margins of candidates in two closely contested seats of Sangam Vihar and Trilokpuri in Delhi.

Nota scored 537 votes in Sangam Vihar against the winning margin of 344. In Trilokpuri, Nota received 683 key-ins compared with the winning margin of 392.

In Sangam Vihar, the AAP’s Dinesh Mohaniya lost to the BJP’s Chandan Kumar Choudhary while theBJP’s Ravi Kant defeated the AAP’s Anjana Parcha in Trilokpuri.

Election Commission data showed that Nota got 0.57 per cent vote share in the Delhi polls, which was higher than that of the CPI, CPM and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The BSP’s vote share at 0.58 per cent was marginally higher than Nota.

The Nota option received more than 1,000 votes in around 13 constituencies.

Two seats where the Nota tally crossed 2,000 were fought by BJP allies JDU and LJP.

In Burari and Deoli, 2,548 and 2,130 voters preferred the Nota option. In Burari, Nota ranked fifth among 15 candidates. In Deoli, it finished sixth out of eight candidates.

The AAP candidateswon both these seats by amargin of 20,601 and 36,680 votes, respectively.

In Matiala, too, Nota breached the 2,000 mark by registering 2018 votes.

Nota finished seventh in vote share percentage behind the BJP, AAP, Congress, AIMIM, JDU and the BSP.