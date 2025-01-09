Delhi polls: Congress promises Rs 25 lakh free health insurance scheme if voted to power

The Congress on Wednesday promised a ₹25 lakh free health insurance scheme if voted to power in Delhi.

The scheme called Jeeva Raksha Yojana will be similar to the one that was implemented in Rajasthan in 2021, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.

On Monday, Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar had announced a monthly dole of ₹2,500 for women along the lines of a scheme implemented in the southern state.

Congress’s Delhi chief Devender Yadav said more such guarantees would be announced by leaders who have implemented similar schemes in the states ruled by the party.

“In Punjab, the AAP promised ₹1,000 per month to women, which it has not given even after three years in power. In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the BJP promised to increase the amount given under such schemes but even they have gone back on their promise. Our leaders from other states are here to show that we have delivered where we are in power,” he said.

Yadav said the Jeeva Raksha Yojana would also cover treatment in private hospitals.

Gehlot claimed that 30 lakh people had benefited from the scheme in Rajasthan during his tenure. “The Modi government should implement this right-to-health scheme throughout the country as it will provide complete healthcare, including organ transplants, CT scans,

MRIs, free medicines and accident treatment free of cost,” he said.

On the ruling AAP, an INDIA ally, Gehlot said: “They (AAP) are our opposition…. The Congress is campaigning well and we may see good results this time.”

Kejriwal hit back with a post on X: “Shri Gehlot ji, you made it clear that AAP is the opposition to Congress in Delhi. You remained silent on BJP. People also felt that AAP is the opposition for Congress and BJP is its partner. People also believed that BJP and Congress are fighting the elections together against AAP. Till now this cooperation between you two was secret. Today you have made it public.”