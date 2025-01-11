Delhi organisations demand overhaul of online ration card application process

A network of individuals and organisations in Delhi working towards achieving food security for all has demanded an overhaul of the online ration card application process, which it claimed was inconveniencing the marginalised people hobbled by limited digital literacy.

At a public meeting on Friday, the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan (DRRAA) demanded all political parties contesting the Delhi Assembly elections make a time-bound commitment to ensure a life of dignity for the residents of the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Madhu Rani, who works as a maid, procuring a ration card remains a dream. “I am a widow. I have a young daughter. I am uneducated and don’t have a ration card. I can’t apply online as I don’t know how to use the Internet,” Madhu, who lives in a slum in Kirti Nagar, said.

Dharmavati, a daily wage earner, said cybercafes were demanding ₹250-500 for helping people process their ration card applications. “However despite applying online, the ration card portals are showing that my application is pending for many years,” she said.

Geeta Devi from Sakur Basti said she had applied to add the names of her daughter-in-law and granddaughter to her ration card two years ago but the information had still not been updated.

Social activist Amrita Johri said the process must be made simpler for the poor people. She also blamed e-seva kendras for not doing their job responsibly.

The DRRAA’s Anjali Bhardwaj said lakhs of marginalised people had been left outside the purview of the National Food Security Act. She also blamed the Centre fornot carrying out the 2021 census, adding that it had led to the exclusion of 13 crore people nationally.