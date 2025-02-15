Delhi man kills mother after argument over money, arrested in Dayalpur

A 40-year-old drug addict murdered his mother following a heated argument over money in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Saturday.

Sonu has been arrested for killing his 65-year-old mother, they said.

At around 9 pm on Friday, Dayalpur Police Station got a call regarding the incident. A team rushed to the spot and found the elderly woman dead.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Sonu, a driver by profession, was currently unemployed and a drug addict. He frequently fought with his mother over money.

On Friday night, a similar argument broke out between them and Sonu murdered his mother, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

