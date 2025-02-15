MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi man kills mother after argument over money, arrested in Dayalpur

During an investigation, it was revealed that the accused, a driver by profession, was currently unemployed and a drug addict

PTI Published 15.02.25, 11:49 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture.

A 40-year-old drug addict murdered his mother following a heated argument over money in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Saturday.

Sonu has been arrested for killing his 65-year-old mother, they said.

At around 9 pm on Friday, Dayalpur Police Station got a call regarding the incident. A team rushed to the spot and found the elderly woman dead.

During an investigation, it was revealed that Sonu, a driver by profession, was currently unemployed and a drug addict. He frequently fought with his mother over money.

On Friday night, a similar argument broke out between them and Sonu murdered his mother, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.

The body has been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

