Delhi high court rejects PIL seeking ban on tobacco products near temples

The petitioner one Abhimanyu Sharma alleged tobacco products were sold near religious structures and sought a direction to authorities to take necessary steps to prohibit sale of such products near temples

PTI Published 22.01.25, 03:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

The Delhi High Court has refused to examine a PIL seeking a ban on the sale and consumption of tobacco products near temples.

In an order passed on January 15, a bench of former acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said if there was any violation of Cigarette and other Tobacco Product (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Act), authorities concerned would take the necessary action.

"We do not consider it apposite to entertain this petition as a Public Interest Litigation," the bench held.

Also Read

The petitioner one Abhimanyu Sharma alleged tobacco products were sold near religious structures and sought a direction to authorities to take necessary steps to prohibit sale of such products near temples and other religious structures to maintain the sanctity and purity of the places of worship.

The petitioner further sought directions to ensure persons dealing in tobacco products did not sell any other items.

"Needless to state that if the authorities concerned find any violation of the Cigarette and other Tobacco Product (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Act), 2003 or any rules made thereunder, the authorities are required to take necessary action in accordance with law," the court said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

