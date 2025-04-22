Delhi HC judge slams Ramdev’s ‘sherbet jihad’ remark, his counsel says videos to be taken down

Ramdev’s counsel on Tuesday reportedly agreed to take down the yoga televangelist’s videos where he had made the “sherbet jihad” remark, after a Delhi High Court judge orally observed that the comment was “indefensible”.

“It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible,” Justice Amit Bansal had remarked during the hearing of a suit filed by Hamdard, the makers of Rooh Afza, against Ramdev, the owner of Patanjali, as reported by legal news website Live Law.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing on behalf of Hamdard, said Ramdev’s comment was akin to hate-speech.

After the court warned of a strong order, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar appeared on behalf of Patanjali and Ramdev and said the videos will be taken down, as reported by another legal news website, Bar and Bench.

The court reportedly told Ramdev to file an affidavit that he will not make such statements in future.

"He can hold these statements in head, not express," the court said, according to Bar and Bench.

The matter has been posted for its next hearing on May 1.

While promoting a rose sherbet from his company, Patanjali, earlier this month, Ramdev had claimed the money generated from the sales of “another sherbet” was used for constructing mosques and madrasahs.

Arguing in the matter, Rohatgi said this was a shocking case that went beyond the disparagement of Rooh Afza and was an attempt at communal divide.

Rohatgi said being a well-known person Ramdev could sell Patanjali products without disparaging other products.

Referring to a Supreme Court proceedings where a suo motu contempt was initiated against the Patanjali owners Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, Rohatgi said they were asked to issue a public apology for issuing misleading advertisements and adverse comments against allopathic medicines in breach of undertaking given to the court.