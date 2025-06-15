Delhi ducks Israel censure as Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemns strikes, Opposition slams move

India on Saturday distanced itself from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s statement condemning Israel’s military strikes on Iran.

In an explanatory statement, New Delhi called for dialogue and diplomacy. However, the divergence with the SCO on Iran — and earlier this week on Gaza — is in line with the Narendra Modi government’s growing alignment with Israeli interests in contrast with previous dispensations that took a more balanced approach.

Condemning Israel, the SCO statement said: “Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“They constitute an infringement on Iran’s sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability. The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.”

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that India had not participated in the discussions although its position had been conveyed to SCO members. Jaiswal reaffirmed what India had said on Friday, urging both countries against escalation and advocating dialogue and diplomacy.

He said external affairs minister S. Jaishankar had discussed the subject with his Iranian counterpart on Friday and conveyed “the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events”.

Apart from India, the SCO includes Iran, China, Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Questioning the ministry’s statement, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said: “Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We cannot even condemn Israel’s attacks on and targeted assassinations in Iran?”

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin described Israel’s strikes on Iran as “a reckless act of aggression that risks igniting a wider war”.

Israel map gaffe

The Israeli military on Saturday apologised for posting a map that incorrectly depicted Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan after objections from Indian social media users, clarifying that the image “fails to precisely depict borders”. The map was posted by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on their X handle on Friday to show the range of Iranian missiles.