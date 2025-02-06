MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Delhi court to hear defamation case against Atishi and Sanjay Singh on February 19

The court on January 16 issued notice to the two on the complaint that alleged that the AAP leaders 'deliberately' caused harm to Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit's goodwill

PTI Published 06.02.25, 01:36 PM
Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi with party leader Sanjay Singh during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025.

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi with party leader Sanjay Singh during a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. PTI

A Delhi court would on February 19 hear a criminal complaint case filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against Chief Minister Atishi and AAP's Sanjay Singh.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who was supposed to hear it on Thursday, deferred the hearing on the request of the lawyer for the AAP leaders.

The counsel sought time to argue on the point of cognisance on the complaint.

The court on January 16 issued notice to Atishi and Singh on the complaint, which alleged the AAP leaders "deliberately" caused harm to Dikshit's goodwill.

The issue reportedly stems from a press conference of Atishi and Sanjay Singh where they allegedly said Dikshit not only took crores of rupees from the BJP, but his party also colluded with the BJP to defeat AAP.

Dikshit contested the Delhi assembly polls against former CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

