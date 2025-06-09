Delhi CM Rekha Gupta defends demolition drive in Jungpura, cites High Court decision

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday defended the recent demolition drive in Jungpura, citing Delhi High Court's decision not to grant any relief.

Speaking to the media, Gupta said: "Neither the government nor the administration can do anything if the court has ordered something for the slums." Referring to the Jungpura Madrasi Camp in South Delhi, which was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain, she said the court had ordered the removal of the slum so that machines could be deployed to clean the sewer.

The Opposition AAP has alleged that the BJP government in the capital had not offered adequate rehabilitation. Gupta said houses had been allotted to the residents of the Madrasi Camp.

The demolition at the Madrasi Camp was carried out by the local authorities on June 1 after the high court ruled that it was needed to prevent monsoon flooding. Over 370 houses were located in the slum near the Barapullah drain.

Delhi High Court has in the past few months given the green signal to many demolition drives. Hearing a matter related to the Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji, the court held that encroachers cannot claim a right to continue occupying public land till their rehabilitation claims are resolved, as this would impede government projects.

On June 6, the court dismissed petitions against demolitions and granted liberty to the Delhi Development Authority to proceed with the razing of the Bhoomiheen Camp.

On May 7, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of illegal constructions at Muradi Road and Khizar Baba Colony in the Batla House area.

On May 5-6, the DDA demolished hundreds of structures along a drainage line in Taimur Nagar to address monsoon waterlogging following a Delhi High Court order.

On May 17, a late-night anti-encroachment drive was carried out on some stalls and shop extensions at the Sarojini Nagar Market.

AAP leader and former chief minister Atishi has criticised the BJP-led government for "betraying residents with relocations in remote areas and offering them inadequate facilities".