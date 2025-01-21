Delhi Assembly polls: Dalit vote trends see support for BJP intact, AAP and Congress trail behind

A civil rights organisation on Monday said the support for the BJP among Dalits in Delhi has remained almost intact compared to the 2020 Assembly polls, while the Congress has gained more trust at the expense of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) inthis period.

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) released the findings of a survey on the mood, trends and vision of Delhi voters. The survey was carried out by NACDAOR and The Convergent Media, a private media house. The survey covered 6,256 respondents in 10 Assembly constituencies between January 1 and 15.

Ashok Bharti, chairman of the NACDAOR, an organisation fighting for the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), told reporters that the BJP, AAP and the Congress had got 33 per cent, 53 per cent and 11 per cent of the Dalit votes cast in the 2020 polls. For the 2025 polls, the BJP appears to have the support of 32 per cent of the Dalit votes while the AAP has 44 per cent and the Congress 21 per cent, going by the preferences of the survey respondents.