Delhi Assembly elections, Live Updates: Voting underway; AAP seeks hat-trick, BJP, Congress aim for revival

Key Events

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar queues up to cast his vote at North Avenue polling booth. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar queues up to cast his vote at North Avenue polling booth.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi casts vote with family at a polling booth in Lodhi Estate Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, husband Robert Vadra and their son cast their vote at a polling booth set up at Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya (NDMC), Lodhi Estate. They show their inked fingers after voting. "I appeal to everyone to come out of their homes and vote. This is the biggest right given by the Constitution. I know that people of Delhi have had enough, they are telling about issues of water, pollution, roads. If you have to find a solution, then vote.", she said after casting her vote.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna casts his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna casts his vote at Nirman Bhawan polling booth

CPI (M) leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat cast their votes CPI (M) leaders Brinda Karat and Prakash Karat cast their votes.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, vote for better future, education and health AAP MP Raghav Chadha urged voters to come out of their homes and cast their vote for a better future, better education, health, and other facilities. "Voters of Delhi are smart,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi urge voters to remember who committed the biggest scam in Delhi In a swipe at the AAP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged people of Delhi to remember while voting who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics. The former Congress president said people's vote for his party will protect their rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress. Gandhi cast his ballot in the morning in the New Delhi constituency at the Nirman Bhawan polling centre. With voting underway for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha issued an appeal to voters on X. "My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi. I appeal to all of you to go and vote today. Your every vote for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress," he said in his post in Hindi. "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi by talking about practising clean politics?" the former Congress chief said.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, casts his vote at a polling booth in New Moti Bagh Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar casted his vote at a polling booth in New Moti Bagh. He said, “Everyone has worked very hard together. Today, over 1.5 lakh people are involved in conducting the elections. Preparations have been going on for months. No one should stay home without voting—everyone must cast their vote. I am sure that Delhi will see high voter turnout... Young voters are participating actively, which is encouraging. We have worked very hard to motivate them, as they represent the future of democracy.”

8.10% voter turnout in Delhi till 9 am: Election Commission data A turnout of 8.10 per cent was recorded in the Delhi Assembly polls till 9 am on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union minister S Jaishankar among the early voters.Around 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes. Polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. According to Election Commission data, 8.10 per cent of voters had cast their votes till 9 am. North East district recorded the highest voter turnout of 10.7 per cent. Mustafabad was leading among constituencies with 12.43 per cent polling, the data showed.

Vote for those who have done real development in Delhi and not made false promises: Kharge As voting began for the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged people to vote for those who have done real development in Delhi and not duped people by making false promises. He asserted that those who want to remain in power by "pretending to fight" for people do not deserve their votes. "I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi. If Delhi has to be taken forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have done real development in Delhi and not duped you by making false promises," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X. दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरु हो गई है।



मेरी दिल्ली की सम्मानित जनता से अपील है कि अपना क़ीमती वोट ज़रूर डालें।आपका एक वोट दिल्ली में बदलाव का प्रतीक साबित होगा।



अगर दिल्ली को पहले जैसे विकास के पथ पर अग्रसर करना है तो उन लोगों को चुने जिन्होंने दिल्ली के…

President Murmu, Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, CM Atishi among early voters President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were among the early voters as polling began for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday. Other prominent leaders who came out to cast their vote were Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz. AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit, and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also exercised their franchise soon after voting began at 7 am.

Your vote is foundation of your children's bright future: Kejriwal to Delhi voters AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Delhi to recognise the importance of their vote in shaping the future of the city.In a message posted on X, Kejriwal said, "Your vote is not just a button, it is the foundation of your children's bright future. It is an opportunity to provide good schools, excellent hospitals, and a respectable life to every family." Kejriwal’s message came as voting commenced for the Delhi assembly polls. He urged Delhiites to choose "truth, development, and honesty" over "the politics of lies, hatred, and fear." The former chief minister called on voters to not only vote for themselves but to also inspire their friends, families, and neighbours to do the same. "Hooliganism will lose, Delhi will win," Kejriwal added.

You must cast your votes in Delhi polls: PM Modi to voters' Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters of Delhi that they must cast their valuable votes in the assembly elections being held on Wednesday. In a post on X, he especially greeted the first time young voters. Do keep this in mind, he said, "Pahle matdaan, phir jalpaan" (First vote, have meal later). He urged voters to participate in the festival of democracy with enthusiasm.

Voting begins for high-stakes Delhi polls; AAP seeks hat-trick, BJP, Congress aim for revival Voting began for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence. Around 1.56 crore eligible voters started casting their ballots at 7 am on Wednesday. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital. Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 pm.