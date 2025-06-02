Defence ministry announces an essay competition on Operation Sindoor from June 1 to 30

The defence ministry has announced an essay competition on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to run from June 1-30, amid Opposition allegations that the government was using the military offensive against terror camps in Pakistan to derive political mileage.

In a post on X, the defence ministry said the top three winners would receive a cash prize of ₹10,000 each and get an exclusive opportunity to attend the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

“The Ministry of Defence invites young minds to make their voices heard! Participate in the MoD and @mygovindia bilingual essay contest on #OperationSindoor — Redefining India’s Policy Against #Terrorism,” the ministry posted on Sunday.

“Competition Dates: 1-30 June 2025. One entry per person. Submissions accepted in Hindi or English,” it added, along with a poster displaying contest details and the Operation Sindoor logo.

The BJP had earlier drawn up plans to use Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who gained prominence during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor, for the party’s outreach among women on the first anniversary of the Narendra Modi government’s third term. The move had sparked allegations that the government was exploiting the armed forces for political gains.

The party, however, denied media reports of such an outreach programme on Sunday following a public outcry and condemnation.

Last week, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had accused Modi of milking political mileage from India’s military strikes on Pakistan, saying he was playing “political Holi” with the nomenclature of the operation at a time when Opposition leaders were abroad as part of the government’s diplomatic outreach in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

The armed forces had conducted Operation Sindoor in the intervening night of May 6 and May 7 to target terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians on April 22.

After nearly four days of intense fighting involving fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery, India and Pakistan reached an “understanding” on May 10 to immediately stop all military action on land, air and sea.

The cessation of hostilities was first announced by US President Donald Trump.

During his televised address on May 12, Modi drew a “new red line” while articulating India’s redefined doctrine against cross-border terrorism. He said acts of terror would be met with a befitting response, adding that India would not distinguish between terrorists and state-sponsors of terror.