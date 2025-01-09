MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 January 2025

Rajnath Singh reaffirms India's commitment to support Maldives in boosting its defence preparedness

During the talks, both sides reassert firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 09.01.25, 05:55 AM
Rajnath Singh (right) with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday

Rajnath Singh (right) with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in New Delhi on Wednesday PTI picture

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting the island nation in boosting its defence preparedness.

Sources said Maumoon’s visit to Delhi was further indication that ties were on the mend after the strain in relations over President Mohamed Muizzu’s anti-India rhetoric during his election campaign. Muizzu had made Beijing his first port of call at the end of 2023 soon after assuming office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traditionally, New Delhi has been the first port of call for a Maldivian President.

Rajnath on Wednesday iterated India’s readiness to provide defence platforms, equipment and other assets, aligning with New Delhi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

“Raksha Mantri reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of SAGAR,” said a readout from India’s defence ministry.

During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

Sources said Singh told his counterpart that India would continue to support the Maldives National Defence Force in their capacity-building efforts through projects, equipment and training.

“Minister Maumoon appreciated India’s historical role as the ‘First Responder’ for the Maldives, and thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting the modern infrastructural capacities and training of defence and security personnel,” the statement said.

Sources in India’s defence ministry said the two ministers also deliberated on China’s growing military posturing in the Indo-Pacific region. The Maldives is a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region as it sits on vital maritime routes.

“The Chinese PLA has been taking an assertive stance in the South China Sea and is challenging India’s domination in the region,” a defence ministry official said.

RELATED TOPICS

India-Maldives Ties Rajnath Singh President Mohamed Muizzu Defence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Lessons from a slain scribe, inked in blood: Memorable assignment with Mukesh Chandrakar

The ruling BJP in the state and the Opposition Congress have both claimed that the mastermind behind Mukesh’s murder — he was killed apparently for his exposé on corruption in a road project — is a member of the opponent party
Tejashwi Yadav
Quote left Quote right

INDIA was formed just for LS polls & to stop BJP's victory chariot. It has no significance now

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT