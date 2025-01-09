Rajnath Singh reaffirms India's commitment to support Maldives in boosting its defence preparedness

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held bilateral talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting the island nation in boosting its defence preparedness.

Sources said Maumoon’s visit to Delhi was further indication that ties were on the mend after the strain in relations over President Mohamed Muizzu’s anti-India rhetoric during his election campaign. Muizzu had made Beijing his first port of call at the end of 2023 soon after assuming office.

Traditionally, New Delhi has been the first port of call for a Maldivian President.

Rajnath on Wednesday iterated India’s readiness to provide defence platforms, equipment and other assets, aligning with New Delhi’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

“Raksha Mantri reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the Maldives in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence platforms and assets to augment its capacities, as per its national priorities and in line with New Delhi’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of SAGAR,” said a readout from India’s defence ministry.

During the talks, both sides reasserted the firm commitment to work closely in realising the joint vision for the India-Maldives comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

Sources said Singh told his counterpart that India would continue to support the Maldives National Defence Force in their capacity-building efforts through projects, equipment and training.

“Minister Maumoon appreciated India’s historical role as the ‘First Responder’ for the Maldives, and thanked New Delhi for assisting Male in augmenting the modern infrastructural capacities and training of defence and security personnel,” the statement said.

Sources in India’s defence ministry said the two ministers also deliberated on China’s growing military posturing in the Indo-Pacific region. The Maldives is a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region as it sits on vital maritime routes.

“The Chinese PLA has been taking an assertive stance in the South China Sea and is challenging India’s domination in the region,” a defence ministry official said.