Nagpur factory blast death toll rises to five as two more workers succumb

The death toll in the explosion at an aluminium products manufacturing factory in Nagpur district rose to five on Saturday after two critically injured workers succumbed to burn injuries, police said.

Five others are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The blast occurred on Friday at 7 pm at MMP Aluminium Industries in Umred MIDC in Nagpur district.

"Two critically injured workers admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur died of burn injuries early Saturday, while three workers were found dead at the company after the fire was extinguished," a police inspector said.

The deceased workers, all in the age group of 20 to 25 years, were residents of Nagpur district.

