De-escalate: US nudges both India and Pakistan to enter into direct dialogue to prevent protracted conflict

The US on Thursday urged India and Pakistan to immediately de-escalate and nudged both nations to enter into a direct dialogue to prevent the ongoing face-off from turning into a protracted conflict.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio had back-to-back conversations with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the situation escalated in the sub-continent, with both countries firing into each other’s territory.

Word on Rubio’s conversation came amid news of a further escalation by Pakistan with a drone attack that targeted multiple areas and military stations along its border with India. Jaishankar articulated India’s stated position that New Delhi “will firmly counter any attempts at escalation”.

Rubio, however, had identical advice for both countries.

State department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in separate statements: “The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.”

The readout on the conversation with Jaishankar said the secretary iterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the US’s commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.

In his conversation with Sharif, the secretary “expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict” and “reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups”. This is the second time Rubio has spoken to both Jaishankar and Sharif since the Pahalgam attack a fortnight ago.