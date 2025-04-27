Day after army says ‘always prepared,’ navy drops missile-fire videos with #CombatReady

The Indian Navy on Sunday put out videos of missile firings in the Arabian Sea and said it stands combat ready, the post coming a day after the Indian Army said in a post that it was always prepared.

The development comes at a time when a seething India is weighing its response to the massacre in Pahalgam where terrorists killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in the idyllic meadow of Baisaran.

The navy’s post said it conducted the firings to reaffirm the "readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike." It added: "Indian Navy stands Combat-Ready, Credible and Future-Ready in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow."

The Indian Army on Saturday also projected a message of strength and readiness: "Always Prepared, Ever Vigilant - #IndianArmy."

Both posts quickly went viral on the social media platform, drawing a wave of comments praising the forces

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) on the nights of April 25 and 26, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate with small arms fire.

On Sunday, the ministry of home affairs formally handed over the Pahalgam terror attack probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

India has blamed Pakistan-backed groups for the attack and vowed to bring those responsible to justice, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising that the perpetrators would be pursued "to the ends of the earth”.

Modi said on Sunday morning that every Indian's blood is boiling after the terror attack. “Each one of them is feeling the pain of those who lost their own in the terror attack,” he said in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

"Peace was returning to Kashmir, but the enemies of the country, of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like this," he said.

Across the border, Pakistan has been making belligerent noises. Pakistan army chief Asim Munir has ratcheted up his rhetoric once again with a fierce broadside, declaring, "Our forefathers gave immense sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan. We know how to defend it."