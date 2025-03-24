MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
David Warner slams Air India for allegedly boarding passengers on flight with no pilot

Responding to his post, the airline said challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays

Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Published 24.03.25, 05:58 AM
David Warner

David Warner File picture

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has ripped into Air India for allegedly boarding passengers on an aircraft with no pilot, resulting in a massive delay.

Warner, one of the most destructive openers across formats, expressed his disappointment in a post on X after boarding a flight from Bengaluru airport on Saturday night.

“We’ve boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?” Warner wrote on X.

Responding to his post, Air India said challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines.

“Dear Mr Warner, today’s challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines. The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us,” Air India posted on X.

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Warner registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was picked up by Karachi Kings.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule had slammed Air India on Saturday for “constant mismanagement” and termed the flight delays a continuous trend affecting passengers despite paying premium fares.

A month ago, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had raised a complaint against Air India for being allotted a “broken” seat.

