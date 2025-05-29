'Critics, trolls are welcome': Shashi Tharoor stands ground amid backlash, wins Rijiju support

After facing backlash from his party colleagues for praising Narendra Modi-led government’s response to terrorism, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has slammed “zealots” fulminating about his supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the Line of Control (LoC). He clarified that he was “clearly and explicitly” speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars.

He also said that "critics and trolls" are welcome to distort his views and that he has "better things to do".

Responding to the criticism, Tharoor took to X to say, "After a long and successful day in Panama, I have to wind up at midnight here with departure for Bogota, Colombia in six hours, so I don’t really have time for this — but anyway: For those zealots fulminating about my supposed ignorance of Indian valour across the LoC: in the past

1. I was clearly and explicitly speaking only about reprisals for terrorist attacks and not about previous wars; &

2. My remarks were preceded by a reference to the several attacks that have taken place in recent years alone, during which previous Indian responses were both restrained and constrained by our responsible respect for the LoC and the IB."

Previously, Union minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju came to Tharoor's defence, criticising the Congress instead. Rijiju took to social media to express his support for Tharoor and slammed the Congress.

“What does the Congress party want & How much they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nation and speak against India and its Prime Minister?,” he wrote on X.

Tensions flared after Tharoor, leading an all-party parliamentary delegation in Panama, lauded India’s firm stance on terrorism. He reportedly said that India breached the LoC for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike on a terror base in Pakistan.

Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking in Panama reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base that was something we had not done before.

He remarked that under the current government, the country’s counter-terror approach had evolved, making it clear to terrorists that any provocation would come at a cost.

Earlier, Rijiju shared a video of Shashi Tharoor’s speech in which he highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the necessity of the military operation against terror camps.

“Our Prime Minister made it clear, Operation Sindoor was necessary because terrorists came and wiped the ‘sindoor’ off the foreheads of 26 women…but India decided that the vermillion colour of the ‘sindoor’ will also match the colour of the blood of the killers, the perpetrators of the attack.,” In the clip Rijiju, Tharoor is heard saying.

Tharoor’s remarks didn’t age well, as they quickly drew backlash — including a jibe from Congress leader Udit Raj, who quipped that the BJP would soon name Tharoor as their “super spokesperson.” The comment added fuel to the fire, prompting Union minister Kiren Rijiju to question why Indian MPs should speak against the country or the Prime Minister while on foreign soil.

“How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi , India never crossed LOC and International border . In 1965 Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, which completely surprised the Pakistanis in the Lahore sector. In 1971 , India tore Pakistan in two pieces and during UPA Govt several surgical strikes were unleashed but drum beating was not done to encash politically . How could you be so dishonest to the party which gave you so much ?,” Udit Raj posted on X.

Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh also echoed Udit Raj's message on X.