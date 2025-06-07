CPM slams goverment on security ‘new normal’, warns of terrorists dictating India-Pakistan ties

CPM general secretary M.A. Baby on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “new normal” security doctrine.

Speaking to the media after a central committee meeting, Baby said: “The long and

short of the latest so-called security doctrine of Narendra Modi Ji, which he has

declared as the new normal, is that if some terrorist activity happens somewhere, we consider it as an attack on India by Pakistan…. This means that the India-Pakistan relationship can be determined by a group of terrorists somewhere.

“Terrorists can act independently. They can decide if there should be a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. It is an atrocious position unbecoming of a responsible country.”

The CPM central committee condemned the Centre’s refusal of a special Parliament session to discuss the Pahalgam massacre and its aftermath. The party will send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir that will meet the kin of the lone Kashmiri victim of the massacre — Syed Adil Hussain Shah.

Baby condemned the trolling of survivors who expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and the intemperate remarks by BJP leaders against army spokesperson Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The CPM will hold a week-long campaign this month against terrorism, war mongering and communal hatred.

The newly elected general secretary said they had expressed apprehension to the Election Commission about the BJP misusing Operation Sindoor for political gains during a meeting with the panel on May 10.

He said: “We had cautioned the Election Commission that based on past experience,

how various confrontations like Balakot and Pulawama… have been politically exploited by the BJP and its ministers, including the PM…. Now our apprehensions have been proved right.”

The EC prohibits the use of military success as campaign fodder during elections.