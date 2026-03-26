Court orders ex-RPF constable to undergo mental health evaluation as trial for 2023 train shootings continues

A Mumbai court has directed prison authorities to shift former Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Choudhary to Thane Mental Hospital and submit a report on his mental health with “a specific opinion as to whether he is fit to stand trial.”

Choudhary, accused of killing four people on a train in 2023, was earlier admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital, Thane, between February 20, 2025, and July 12, 2025.

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A medical report filed by Thane jail in January stated that Choudhary’s condition was “hemodynamically stable” in an examination conducted on December 18, 2025.

Physical vitals, including blood pressure, were within normal ranges, and the central nervous system showed no immediate abnormalities.

The direction by Additional Sessions Judge, Dindoshi court, Pravin Chatur, comes after a bail plea filed by Choudhary citing his mental health.

In the plea, filed through advocates Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, the accused said he was suffering from “white matter disease.”

The bail plea has not been decided. On Wednesday, the court ordered the jail superintendent to admit Choudhary to Thane Mental Hospital “for better management, care, and treatment until further order.”

The court also asked the hospital’s medical officer to submit reports every 15 days on Choudhary’s mental health and treatment. The court sought a “specific opinion as to whether he is fit or unfit to stand trial and capable of conducting his defence.”

The trial is at the stage of recording witness testimony. Choudhary is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra on July 31, 2023.

He was later apprehended with his weapon while trying to flee after passengers pulled the train’s chain, which stopped near Mira Road station.