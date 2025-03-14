CSIR collab with Australian agency to purify mineral ores critical to aerospace and solar technology

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) through the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (CSIR-IMMT) has signed a research agreement with Australia’s national science agency, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), to work with critical minerals.

They will investigate the recovery of titanium dioxide and vanadium-bearing titanium minerals of Indian origin. These minerals are critical to aerospace and solar technology.

Director, CSIR-IMMT Dr Ramanuj Narayan said: “The project aims to develop CSIRO’s innovative titanium and vanadium processing technology for extracting titanium and vanadium from ilmenite and vanadiferous magnetite ores which are abundant in India and Australia.”

He said, “India focuses on space technology, solar and electric vehicle motors. To excel in these fields, one needs to explore the critical minerals essential in these sectors. Titanium and vanadium are classified as critical minerals in both India and Australia. Titanium is widely used in metal alloys, while vanadium is also a key component in redox flow batteries, which are rechargeable and well-suited for large-scale energy storage.”

Dr Narayan said: “We stress on the beneficiation (the process of treating ore or similar material from the earth to improve its quality and make it suitable for further processing, typically by removing unwanted materials and concentrating valuable minerals process). Odisha has rich deposits of low-grade iron ore and coal. We still depend on Australia for coal. Through value addition, we can turn them into high-grade iron and coal.”

The project will advance the processing of Indian origin ores, potentially unlocking India’s vast titanium deposits — the third-largest in the world — while complementing CSIRO’s ongoing research on Australia deposits.