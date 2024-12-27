CWC seeks Shah’s apology & ouster for denigrating Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament

The extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Thursday reiterated the demand for Union home minister Amit Shah’s resignation as well as an apology to the nation for denigrating Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament.

The CWC noted when the country is entering the 75th anniversary of being a Republic, the Constitution is facing its “gravest threat”.

The CWC is holding the two-day meeting named Nav Satyagraha Baithak at Veera Soudha in Belagavi to commemorate the centenary of the Congress session Mahatma Gandhi had chaired in the north Karnataka city which was then known as Belgaum.

The meeting saw two resolutions being passed — to protect, preserve and promote Mahatma Gandhi’s precious legacy and to protest against the way the Constitution is being undermined by the RSS-BJP.

Recalling the words of Jawaharlal Nehru on Ambedkar’s stellar role in the making of the Constitution that “there is no doubt that no one took greater care and trouble over Constitution making than Dr Ambedkar”, the CWC maintained that they are firm in their stand on Amit Shah stepping down from his office. The meeting also delved into how the recent winter session of Parliament was obstructed from its proceedings by the treasury benches. The resolution stated that the Constitution’s federal structure continues to be under attack, especially on the BJP government’s “one nation, one election bill”.

“The CWC condemns the BJP’s amendment to the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 undertaken on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India which restricts public access to crucial sections of poll documents. This undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that form the cornerstone of free and fair elections,” says the political resolution.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal announced a public outreach campaign, Sanvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra starting from villages to townships across the country from Friday onwards. This comes in the backdrop of the success of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.