Bihar: Congress workers burn Modi and Trump effigies over treatment of deported Indians

Congress workers on Sunday took out a procession in Patna against the alleged ill-treatment meted out to immigrants from India in the US, many of whom were made to wear handcuffs while being deported back recently.

Led by Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, the party workers gathered at the Income Tax roundabout here and burnt effigies of US President Donald Trump, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom they accused of "capitulating before the US".

Speaking on the occasion, the BPCC president said, "Modi and the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar have maintained a deafening silence on the humiliation of Indian citizens. So much for the ruling BJP's boasts of the country being a 'Vishwa Guru' (global leader)." "Crores of rupees are splurged on publicity whenever Modi visits the US. The sponsors of events like 'Howdy Modi' and 'Namaste Trump' could not arrange for a respectable journey back home for the 104 Indians who were ferried on a military plane, handcuffed like criminals," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"India has, in the recent past, lost the goodwill of neighbouring countries. Now the brusque treatment from the US makes it amply clear that the Modi government has been a big failure on the diplomatic front," the former Union minister alleged.

