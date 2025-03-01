Congress suspends Telangana MLC Teenmaar Mallanna over caste census row

Teenmaar Mallanna, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in Telangana, has been suspended from the Congress Party for anti-party activities. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee disciplinary committee chairman G. Chinna Reddy issued the suspension orders on Saturday.

In an official letter addressed to Mallanna, the TPCC said: “The Disciplinary Action Committee of TPCC has served show cause notice to you on 5-2-2025, for indulging in anti-party activities and asked you to submit your explanation on or before 12-2-2025. But the DAC has not received your explanation so far and again you are continuing your tirade against the Congress Party repeatedly. Hence, the Disciplinary Action Committee has decided to suspend you from the Congress Party keeping in view of your anti-party activities.”

Mallanna has been a vocal critic of the caste census initiated by the Congress government, calling it a ‘fake’ exercise and alleging that it was a ploy by upper-caste leaders to suppress the Backward Classes. On February 5, the MLC burned a copy of chief minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement on the caste census, as reported by Telangana Today.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna has been suspended by the party today. Telangana government conducted a caste census on the instructions of Rahul Gandhi and under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy. Teenmaar Mallanna burned the caste census document and therefore, serious action was taken against him, and he was suspended."

His suspension comes at a time when the Congress is working to consolidate support among backward communities in Telangana.