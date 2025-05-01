Congress slams caste census as 'headline without deadline', links it to Bihar polls

A day after claiming credit for Centre’s caste census, the Congress on Thursday accused PM Narendra Modi of using the announcement as a "headline without a deadline", alleging it to be a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and saying the decision was influenced by the upcoming Bihar polls.

"Modi is the master of giving a headline without a deadline," Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said, while questioning the absence of a timeline for the caste census.

He called the government’s move a reflection of “moral and political defeat,” claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had long been opposed to a caste census. “Modi and the RSS have been dead against a caste census from day one. That is why Rahul Gandhi called it a sudden development,” Ramesh said, at a press briefing held at the Congress headquarters at Delhi’s 24 Akbar Road.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, attacked the Modi government, describing the announcement as a strategic deflection amidst growing public demand for decisive action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Ramesh also said that the BJP cannot seem to decide who the real target is — the Congress, the terrorists, or Pakistan.

Calling the PM’s move a U-turn, Ramesh compared it to earlier policy shifts on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Aadhaar, MGNREGA, and the Food Security Act. “Now we know where Nitish Kumar caught this habit of making U-turns. There’s a ‘jugalbandi’ of U-turns. There is no parallel of the PM in taking U-turns,” he said.

Ramesh also questioned the government's seriousness, pointing out that despite six years having passed, the census was still pending, and noted that over 50 countries conducted their census during the COVID-19 pandemic. “They cite Covid as an excuse, but what about 2023 and 2024?” Ramesh asked.

He reminded that during interviews last year, the Prime Minister had dismissed caste census advocates as "urban naxals", adding, “Since when did he and Amit Shah become urban naxals?”

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday also claimed that the Centre’s decision was influenced by upcoming Bihar assembly elections and sustained pressure from the Congress, particularly Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at a press conference, he stated, “The hurry in which the BJP-led Centre took the decision made me believe that it was done in view of Bihar assembly elections.”

Siddaramaiah emphasised that there must be a detailed analysis of the socio-economic and educational status of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities, and reservations should be provided.

Addressing the status of Karnataka’s caste census, Siddaramaiah noted that the remaining parts of the 2015 ‘social and educational survey’ report, beyond the caste enumeration, would be implemented.

“We will discuss it in the cabinet and get the opinions of our ministers. Most likely, the cabinet meeting will be convened on May 9,” he added. “The caste census should not be like the women’s reservation bill. There should also be a socio-economic and educational survey,” he added.

But Union minister and Bihar leader Chirag Paswan lauded PM Modi and rejected claims that the Centre’s announcement was timed for electoral gains, especially in Bihar.

“Had it been so, we would have done it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Paswan said, adding that Modi takes "appropriate decisions at appropriate times".

He dismissed the Congress’s efforts to claim credit, alleging that they had long failed to act on the issue despite being in power for decades.

“If Rahul Gandhi really wanted a caste census, he could have got it done during his party’s regime,” Paswan said.

He also rebutted RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s assertion that Bihar’s caste survey was conducted during the Mahagathbandhan government, stating that it was completed under CM Nitish Kumar with BJP’s support.