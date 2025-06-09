Congress shreds PM Modi's '11-year millstone', throws 'undoctored' presser challenge

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has once again criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avoiding open, unscripted media interactions, accusing him of evading press scrutiny throughout his tenure. In a pair of social media posts, Ramesh took aim at both the PM and BJP President JP Nadda as the party celebrated 11 years of Modi’s leadership.

“Yesterday we had challenged the PM to have his first-ever unscripted, undoctored press conference on the completion of his 11 years in office,” Ramesh wrote on X on Monday. “Today, the BJP President J. P. Nadda has been fielded to meet the press at 12 noon to highlight the 11 year millstone (not milestone). Why is the Prime Minister still running away? Or is it taking time to prepare the questions and answers and find suitable persons to 'query' him in a servile manner? Or is Bharat Mandapam not fully ready?”

The Congress leader’s comments came a day after he issued a direct challenge to the Prime Minister, pointing out what he views as a glaring absence in Modi’s public engagement with the media since taking office in 2014.

“Every head of government in the world has a freewheeling press conference now and then. Ours has had none for 11 years,” Ramesh wrote on Sunday. “Mr. Narendra Modi produced, directed, and scripted his media interactions last year during the election campaign — during one of which he famously claimed to be non-biological. But he has NEVER EVER had the courage to have an undoctored press meet.”

Drawing a contrast with previous Indian leaders, Ramesh added, “This is in total contrast to all his predecessors. His favourite hate used to have spontaneous press meets almost every other month where he would be ruthlessly questioned and he would answer patiently. That is one way our democratic foundations got established.”

The Congress party has often accused Modi of limiting his media interactions to carefully curated interviews and avoiding tough questions. With the BJP celebrating over a decade of its rule, Ramesh’s pointed remarks highlight the growing political demand for transparency and direct accountability from the Prime Minister.