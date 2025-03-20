Congress red-faced as Shashi Tharoor hails BJP government’s stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, has run into rough weather yet again for his praise of the BJP government’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, which has not gone down well with the Kerala Congress leadership.

During an interactive session titled “Waging Peace: Looking Back to Look Ahead” at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, Tharoor said: “I am still wiping the egg off my face because I am one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticised the Indian position at the time back in February 2022.”

Earlier, Tharoor had condemned Russia’s actions and argued that India should have denounced the aggression for violating the UN charter, the inviolability of borders and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Tharoor had earlier had to do a U-turn on his controversial article praising the CPM-ruled state’s startup ecosystem following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s strongly worded speech in New Delhi earlier this month. But this has been short-lived as Tharoor has once again praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Tharoor said India had positioned itself in a unique way, aiming for lasting peace.

When the media highlighted Tharoor’s comments, he said: “I spoke on the matter as a Bharatheeyan (Indian). I don’t see politics in that. It is not a topic to be viewed politically.”

A Congress MP told The Telegraph: “Tharoor should understand that there’s organisational discipline that he has to follow.”