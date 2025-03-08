Mallikarjun Kharge accuses Narendra Modi of 'lying' to country, says PM told eleven significant lies during eleven years in power

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "lying" to the country, alleging that he has told eleven significant lies during his eleven years in power.

Speaking at an event to launch the Kalyana Patha project in Jewargi, aimed at laying 1,166 km of roads across 38 rural constituencies in Kalyan Karnataka, Kharge criticised Modi’s promises. The project, which is modeled after the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

"In eleven years Modi has said eleven big lies, not small ones. First lie is to bring black money from abroad and put Rs 15 lakh each to the bank accounts of the people. Second lie is creating 2 crore jobs every year. Did you get it, no. But I still don't know why our youths support him? Do they do it on the basis of caste, religion, conduct, I don't understand," Kharge said.

Addressing the gathering, he wondered why people don't support those from the Congress party, whose leaders have dedicated their lives serving the poor, sacrificed their lives, and fought for the freedom of the country.

Kharge continued to list Modi's alleged lies: the third being the promise to reduce petrol and diesel prices, which have actually increased by 40-50 percent; the fourth is the claim of cleaning the Ganga by 2022; the fifth, creating millions of manufacturing jobs under the 'Make in India' initiative; the sixth, providing pucca houses for all Indians by 2022; and the seventh, doubling farmers’ incomes.

"... One should not lie, people won't trust if you lie. In twelve elections, including the last one to the Rajya Sabha, I have never made false promises, I have always said I will try my best and try to get good results with my performance... he (Modi) lies, don't listen to him, if you listen you will suffer," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several ministers of the state government were present at the event.

